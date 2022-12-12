STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robalee Burns Dinopoulos, 88, of Clingan Crossing in Struthers, formerly of Poland, died Saturday morning, December 10, 2022, with her family by her side.

Robalee was born November 25, 1934 in Grove City, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Harold and Margaret Reynolds Burns.

Raised in Pennsylvania, Robalee was a graduate of New Wilmington High School. Upon graduating from the College of Wooster in 1956 with a major in French, she attended Middlebury School of French for the summer, before sailing off to France as a Fulbright Scholar for a year at the University of Besancon.

It was onboard ship that she met her future husband, a Greek-Frenchman, Michel “Jim” Dinopoulos. They were married on August 8, 1959 and lived in France until 1966, when they relocated to the United States with their four children to settle in Poland.

She began her career in the 60s in her hometown of New Wilmington, Pennsylvania for one year followed by part-time in Poland at Holy Family Elementary School. For the next 28 years, she taught French at Austintown Fitch High School, retiring in 1998. In 1982, she received her Master’s Degree in Guidance and Counseling from Purdue University. After retirement, she taught French at St. Paul’s Pre-School, Cardinal Mooney High School, Canfield Elementary School, Adult Education at the Vocational School, Adult French at the YMCA, as well as some private tutoring.

She was an active member of Beta Pi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, the French Club and the Mahoning County Retired Teachers Association.

She was a 50+ year member of the Poland United Methodist Church, where she organized and supervised their famous take-out chicken dinners for many years, along with her husband. Most recently, Mrs. Dinopoulos was a member of the Poland Presbyterian Church.

Through the years, Robalee and Jim enjoyed traveling and visited 34 different countries. Robalee’s passion and love for the languages often had her studying and teaching herself the different languages for their upcoming trips. In her free time, she enjoyed baking, sewing, knitting and visiting with shut-ins.

She leaves to carry on her memory, her husband of 63 years, Michel “Jim” Dinopoulos; her children, Jocelyne (Rob) Marshall of Lebanon, Ohio, Larry (Louise) Dinopoulos of Poland, Ohio, Marc (Amber) Dinopoulos Galena, Ohio and Bruce (Megan) Dinopoulos of Lusby, Maryland; eight grandchildren, Mitchell, Cameron, Jordan, Taylor, Evan, Lexi (Brenden), MacKenzie and Brooke and her sister, Eleanore (Wayne) Cole.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, December 17, 2022 from 9:30 – 10:45 a.m. at the Poland Presbyterian Church, where a memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m., with the Rev. Dr. Paul W. Anderson officiating.

Private inurnment will be at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in Mrs. Dinopoulos’ name to the Poland Presbyterian Church, 2 Poland Manor, Poland, OH 44514 or to the Parkinson’s Foundation, Attn: Donor Services, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 3313 or by visiting www.parkinson.org.

Arrangements are being handled by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, Poland Chapel. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences with the family.

