Rita Becker, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rita Estelle Becker, 77, passed away on her birthday, Thursday, December 17, 2020 at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center.

Rita was born December 17, 1943 in Washington, D.C., the daughter of the late William and Una Carney Becker.

Raised in Washington, D.C. and Virginia, Rita was a graduate of Holy Trinity High School and served in several capacities at AARP in Washington, D.C., retiring after 31 years of service to AARP. Rita continued her service in the nonprofit sector working for the Air Force Association, Arlington, Virginia, for 8 more years.

Rita was “a unique individual”. She will be fondly remembered for her generosity, compassion, loyalty, exuberant spirit and love of cats. She liked to help people and volunteered endlessly. She also sponsored many individuals over 45 years in AA.

She traveled extensively in the United States and abroad and enjoyed visiting with family in Ireland and England. Rita loved life and the people in her life.

She is survived by her brother, Thomas G. Becker and his wife, Brenda of Oakton, Virginia; numerous nieces and nephews; her dear friend of many years, Kay McCormick Fuller of Youngstown and many long term friends.

In addition to her parents, Rita was preceded in death by her sister, Carole Carey and her niece, Kimberly Becker Shifflett.

Rita will be interred with her parents at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, Maryland.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Becker Funeral Homes.

