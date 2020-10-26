Rick Dalton Ague, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rick D. Ague, 26, died unexpectedly on Thursday evening, October 22, 2020 in Bridgeport, West Virginia.

Rick was born June 17, 1994 in Warren, Ohio, a son of Guy and Nadina “Cookie” (Molina) Ague, Sr.

Rick was a 2012 graduate of Austintown Fitch School and was a member of its wrestling team.

Extremely creative, Rick was a talented artist and touched on many of the arts, including painting, music and crafting jewelry. He owned his own business, Walnut Sweat Shop, which specialized in making beautiful and unique jewelry from walnuts. Passionate about music, Rick had an eclectic taste for all genres and was self-taught, playing mainly string instruments.

For several years, he also enjoyed his time spent working for St. Maron Parish in maintenance.

In addition to his parents, Guy and Cookie of Austintown, Rick is survived by his siblings, Shawn (Alexis McWreath) Ague of Austintown, Anita (Matt Cook) Ague of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, Alex (Hannah Wiand) Ague of Austintown and Cheyanne High of Bridgeport, West Virginia; grandparents, Elda and Russell Bequeath of Liberty, Norberto and Elisa Molina of Austintown and Deborah Crim of Bridgeport, West Virginia; great-grandmother, Ermelina Molina of Campbell; nieces and nephews, Ana, Thomas, Olive and Ophelia and his girlfriend, Nhadia Von Dietrich of Austintown.

Rick was preceded in death by his brother, Guy Ague II.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 30 at 11:00 a.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street, Boardman, with Chorbishop Michael J. Kail officiating.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, October 29 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19, we kindly ask that guests, whose health allows, wear a mask, follow the 6 foot-rule, and do not linger after seeing the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may the form of contributions to the family to help defray funeral expenses in c/o Davis-Becker Funeral Home.

