AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard S. Pietrouski, 40, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 16, 2023.

Richard, known by his family as “Rick,” was born February 2, 1983 in Conroe, Texas, a son of Richard and Sandra (Ramsey) Pietrouski.

At the age of two, Rick and his family moved to Ohio and he was raised in Niles. He attended Niles High School and later graduated from trade school as an HVAC technician.



Rick was the owner and operator of Comfort Squad in Austintown for over 24 years and was dedicated to his customers and his business.

He was a devoted son, husband, father and brother. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his three children, Brooke, Nikolas and Avery. In his free time, Rick participated in four-wheeling and going camping with family and friends.

Rick is survived by his father, Richard Pietrouski of Austintown; his wife of seven years, the former Kristy L. Motter, whom he married on June 4, 2016; three children, Brooke A. Pietrouski of Birmingham, Michigan, Nikolas M. Pietrouski and Avery A. Pietrouski, both at home; his brother, Joel D. Goldberg of Warren, Ohio; his sister, Denise M. (Rick) Kover of Niles, Ohio; four nieces and two nephews.

Rick was preceded in death by his mother, Sandra L. Pietrouski and his grandparents.

Family and friends may call on Sunday, July 30, 2023, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences with Rick’s family.

