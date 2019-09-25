Richard S. Benedict, Struthers, Ohio – Obituary

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard S. Benedict, 82, passed away Monday morning, September 23, 2019, at Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House with his family by his side.

Richard was born April 2, 1937 in East Chicago, Indiana, the son of the late James and Stella (Krol) Benedict.

After servicing in the U.S. Army, Richard worked on the assembly line for the Ford Motor Company for 35 years at the Budd Plant in Indiana and later, at the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Plant. After retiring in 1987, Richard moved to Struthers, Ohio.

Richard is survived by two children, Ray J. (Michelle Audas) Benedict of Cincinnati and Sherry L. Benedict of Struthers and his sister, Helen “Cookie” L. (Frank) Hall of Portage, Indiana.

Besides his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, the former Shirley L. Palmer, whom he married on June 6, 1964, died July 3, 2005 and two brothers, Wayne D. Benedict and Ronald J. Benedict.

There will be a memorial service held at a later date at Christ Community Church, 531 Neoka Drive in Campbell. There are no calling hours.

Interment will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Boardman.

