NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Rick” Martin, 65, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 28, 2023, after a short medical battle.

A graduate of Chaney High School in 1975, Rick went on shortly after high school to work for the Austintown Twp. Police Department as a part time officer for a brief time. He then became full time at Beaver Township Police Department for the remainder of his career before retiring in 2005 as the Detective Lieutenant.

Rick served the community with distinction and respect, where he would later serve again as the Chief Zoning Inspector for many years up to his passing. No matter how he served the Beaver Township Community, he was always proud of his work and helping to make the township a better place.

Throughout his years of law enforcement and zoning, Rick couldn’t help but become friends with nearly everyone he met. With the most jovial of personalities and boisterous joyous laugh, Rick was the focal point of the room when he entered. He’ll be most remembered for the unwavering friendships he’s built over the years; how he’d do anything he could for you if he was your friend; his true belief of the brotherhood / sisterhood of law enforcement and never-ending stories of “back in the day.”

Rick was devoted to his family and the Beaver Township Police Department and Zoning Department. In his free time, Rick was an avid waterfowl hunter and enjoyed fishing.

Rick is survived by his beloved sister, Tari Kridler of North Lima and his nephew, Rick Kridler and his wife, Candice, of Boardman.

Rick was preceded in death by his father, Richard S. Martin and his mother, the former Kathryn “Kay” Donchess.

There will be a Celebration of Life Service at a later date.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rick’s family.

Arrangements are being handled by Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman. Please visit www.beckerorbits.com to share memories and condolences with Rick’s family.

