Richard R. Ragan, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard R. Ragan, 61, passed away Tuesday morning, July 28, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

Richard, known by his family and friends as “Rick”, was born September 21, 1958 in Youngstown, the son of the late Richard and Donna (Triancco) Ragan.

He graduated from Struthers High School and was a lifelong area resident.

Rick worked for Greif Brothers in Youngstown for 32 years and for Viking Manufacturing for 15 years, before becoming disabled.

He was a devoted husband, father, brother and a friend to all. He enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, four wheeling, driving speed boats and spending time with family and friends.

Rick is survived by his wife, the former Monica L. Fair, whom he married on June 28, 1986; a niece, Paula (Brandon) Lee; two great-nephews, Gavin and Garrett Lee and several more nieces, nephews, great-nieces and-nephews.

Besides his parents, Rick was preceded in death by his son, Joseph P. Healey, who passed away on April 3, 2001; two brothers, David Ragan and an infant brother, Thomas.

There will be a memorial service to honor the memory of Rick on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at Davidson-Becker Family Center, 10 Spring Street in Struthers. Due to COVID-19, the 6-foot rule will be honored, and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask. Interment will take place at St. John’s Cemetery in Lowellville.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that material tributes take the form of contributions to his wife, Monica, in care of Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street, Struthers, OH 44471, to help with final expenses.

The family would like to thank Southern Care Hospice for the love, care and support they gave Rick and his family during this time.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

More stories from WKBN.com: