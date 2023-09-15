POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard N. Ames, Jr., 71, passed away on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with his family by his side.

Richard was born on born February 15, 1952 in Orange, New Jersey, a son of Richard and Judith Ames.

His family moved to Poland in 1963.

He graduated from Poland Seminary High School in 1970 where he excelled in football with the Bulldogs. Rick attended Wittenberg University and Youngstown State University.

He loved travel, which took him from Mexico to Alaska, the Grand Canyon and on many camping adventures. He enjoyed golf, spending time with his family, cooking and watching college and professional sports.



Richard is survived by his daughter, Rachael Ames of Poland, Ohio; a brother, John (Sharon) Ames of Loveland, Ohio; his sister, Barbara (Patrick) Devine of Davidson, North Carolina; three nieces, Ashley Dylenski, Ella Ames (Bradford Blevins) Ames and Maggie Devine; two nephews, Taylor (Carli) Ames and James (Kimia) Devine and four great-nephews, Henry, Theo, Jack and Aiden.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Judith.

There will be a Celebration of Life gathering on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, from 6:00 – 8:30 p.m. at the Georgeanna Parker Activity Center in Boardman Park, 375 Boardman-Poland Road in Boardman.

Arrangements are being handled by Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 Main Street in Poland. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences with Richard’s family.

