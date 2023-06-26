POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard M. Kuty, Sr. 81, passed away on Friday, June 23, 2023 at the Cleveland Clinic surrounded by his wife, daughter, and sons.

He was born October 26, 1941 in Youngstown, a son of the late Joseph and Geraldine (Hayes) Kuty.

He was a proud veteran of the United States Army.

He was a grocer by trade while his true joy was the people he served.

No words can truly express the incredible person Richard was. He possessed a rare selflessness, seldom seen anymore. He prioritized the well-being and happiness of others above his own. He wore a warm smile and knew the value of relationships, cultivating many friendships throughout his lifetime.



His heart and soul was his family. If he was home and weather permitted, you would likely find him sitting on his front porch. For more than five decades, many of the world’s greatest problems were solved from this spot over coffee or shared beers with both his cherished neighbors, whom he regarded as family, and anyone who happened to pass by and accept his invitation. He never knew a stranger, and believed life is enriched by people and conversation. Affectionately known as “Poppy” to his family, his front porch was their central gathering spot, where he especially awaited and cherished visits from his grandchildren. He valued his brothers Don, Joe, Gary and John and many good laughs and stories were shared on his porch. Though not much of a traveler, he would leave his beloved front porch to venture as far as Southern California to visit his son and family.



He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his beloved wife of almost 55 years, the former Barbara A. Clark, whom he married November 30, 1968; his children, Heather (Andrew) Hetchler of Cleveland, Richard (Diana) Kuty, Jr. of Canton, and Robert (Alexandra) Kuty of San Diego, California; his grandchildren, Maggie, Joe, Charlie, Samantha, Megan, Alex, Nico, Evan, and Kate; his step-grandchildren, Erin and Allison; and his brothers, Gary (Liz) Kuty of Florida and Joseph Kuty of Akron.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant grandchild, Nathan, and his brothers, Donald and John Kuty.

Friends and family will be received on Thursday, June 29, 2023 from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. at Infant Jesus of Prague Church, followed immediately by a Divine Liturgy at 11:00 a.m. Military honors will be rendered after for his service to our country.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to Infant Jesus of Prague Church in Richard’s name may be made.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland.

