Richard M. Davison, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard M. Davison, 88, of Columbiana, died Thursday morning, April 23, 2020 at Salem West Health Care Center.

He was born October 15, 1931 in Youngstown, a son of Harold and Martha (Sweeney) Davison and had been a lifelong area resident.

Mr. Davison was a truck driver with Teamsters Local 377 until his retirement.

He served in United States Navy from 1948 to 1952.

Besides his wife, the former Jacquelyn Beard, whom he married March 7, 1953, he leaves two daughters, Terrie (Harvey) Setinsek of Boardman Ohio and Cindy (George) Goist of Wichita Kansas; a brother, James Cummins of Twin Lakes, Minnesota and two sisters, Martha Fritz of Warren Ohio and Patricia Alba of McGregor, Texas. He also leaves six grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Richard L. Davison, five sisters and three brothers.

There are no services planned at this time.

Arrangements are by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers.

