CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard John Volpini, 74, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Richard, known by his family and friends as “Ricky,” was born November 12, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Anthony and Eileen (D’Alesandro) Volpini.

He graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School in 1965 and attended Kent State University.

In 1960, Richard started working with his father in his construction company. He worked with his father until 1972, when he started his own company, Volpini Construction, and continued in the construction business until 2004. In 1975, Richard also became a licensed Realtor and later, in 1987, became a Real Estate Broker.

Richard was a fourth-degree member of the Knights of Columbus in Poland. He was a member of the Carpenters Union, a member of the Youngstown Chamber of Commerce, the Youngstown Columbiana Association of Realtors (YCAR), a member and past president of the Latin Culture Club in Youngstown, a member and past president of the Poland Community Baseball League. He also enjoyed playing in the local Morra and Bocce leagues. Richard loved to sing, dance and was a sports enthusiast and an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and nephew. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. He loved people, adored his Real Estate agents and worked tirelessly for his Real Estate company. He also enjoyed the simple things in life like fellowship, flowers (especially orchids) and enjoyed tasting all different types of cuisine.



Most of all, he was a man of faith and loved the Lord. He was a member of New Life Church (Poland) and looked forward to attending Sunday morning praise and worship service. He accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior in 2001 and his life was forever changed.

Richard is survived by his wife of 52 years, Marisa (Santedicola), whom he married on September 5, 1970; three children, Paula Volpini Rankin (Thomas Lee Rankin) of Chapin, South Carolina, Anthony A. Volpini (Chrissy Ward) of Poland, Ohio and Laura L. Volpini of Strongsville, Ohio; ten grandchildren, Austin Banas, Bella Volpini, Hannah Volpini, Noah Rankin, Luke Rankin, Kaley Kosciuszko, Anthony Volpini, Caden Polk, Marisa Rankin, and Nicholas Volpini; a sister, Seralynn Lewis (Ted Lewis) of Durham, North Carolina; an uncle, Ronald D’Alesandro (Marisa D’Alesandro) of Canfield, Ohio; his mother-in-law, Paola Vera Mariani of Isola del Gran Sasso, Italy; his brother and sister-in-laws, Umberto Santedicola of Atri, Italy and Tiziana Santedicola (Gioacchino Di Giuseppe) of Isola del Gran Sasso, Italy; three nephews, Don Mateo Di Giuseppe, Tommaso Di Giuseppe and Pasquale Santedicola; three nieces Grazia Ochoa (Gian Carlo Ochoa), Ailene Sorice, and Simona Di Giuseppe; and several cousins.



There will be calling hours for friends and family on Monday, October 24, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. at New Life Church, 2250 E. Western Reserve Road in Poland. There will be a Celebration of Life Service for Richard at noon on Monday at the church with Pastor David Allman and Pastor Duane Bull officiating. Interment will follow in the Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.



In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that material tributes take the form of contributions to the New Life Church Missions, 2250 E. Western Reserve Road, Poland, OH 44514 in memory of Richard.

Arrangements are being handled by Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman.

