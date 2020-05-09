Richard J. Price, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard J. Price “RJ”, 33, of Poland passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

He was born February 11, 1987 in Youngstown, a beloved son of Richard and Caryl (Frank) Price and had been a lifelong area resident.

Richard was a 2005 graduate of Poland Seminary High School and had attended Youngstown State University.

He had been a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Poland.

He was an avid fan of the Cleveland Cavaliers and he loved the History Channel. He looked forward to breakfast with his father (his best friend) and helping his dad around the house and in the yard, but he especially enjoyed his time spent with his son, Jordy.

Besides his parents of Poland, he leaves his loving brother, John Price of Poland; his loving grandparents, John and Dolores Frank (Grandpa John and Grandma Dolly) of Poland; his longtime companion, Rachel Olsavsky and her son, Jordy, whom Richard raised since birth and who was “the light of his life”; his aunts and uncles, Alan (Uncle Boo) and Reenie Frank of Poland, David and Carrie Price of Austintown, Daniel and Deb Price of Dayton, Dennis and Evelyn Price of Downey, California and Anne Agee of Poland; his two special cousins, Kristin Frank of Jersey City, New Jersey and Abbie Frank of Cleveland (both formerly of Poland) and numerous other cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Howard and Evelyn Price.

Visitation will take place prior to the services, from 10:15 – 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland.

Due to Covid-19, Private funeral services for the immediate family will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Dawn Richie.

Interment will follow the services at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorial donations be made to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 2985 Center Road, Poland, OH 44514.

“We will be missing RJ for his beautiful smile, his caring nature and his willingness to lend a hand whenever needed. We adored him and were so blessed for the time we had with him.” “Godspeed RJ – We love you”.

