Richard J. Len, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard J. Len, 65, of Poland, died peacefully at his home Friday, April 24, 2020.

He was born July 20, 1954 in Youngstown, a son of Joseph and Pauline (Shura) Len and had been a lifelong area resident.

Richard was a 1972 graduate of Poland Seminary High School and had attended Youngstown State University.

He had worked at Vision Quest, Bruce Plastics as a press operator and was retired after working in the manufacturing industry.

He was an avid reader who loved to discuss and critique literature and cinema. He enjoyed writing poetry and short stories. He had a great appreciation for art, especially the fantasy art genre. He loved music, particularly Led Zeppelin and he like his “Rock and Roll” loud! He enjoyed watching sports and was a huge fan of professional golf.

Richard was preceded in death by his father.

He is survived by his mother, Pauline of Poland; his siblings, Gillian Thomas of Homosassa, Florida, Kristine (Leonard) Nicolosi of Bay Shore, New York, David Len of Poland, Elizabeth (Randall) Williams of St. Johnsbury, Vermont and Maria Len of Boardman; a nephew, Bryan Nicolosi of Bay Shore, New York and a niece, Melina Williams of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Richard’s easy laughter, quick wit and gentle spirit will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

There will be no services of calling hours.

Arrangements are by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard J. Len, please visit our tribute store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 29, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.