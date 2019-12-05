Richard J. Balogh, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard J. Balogh, 59, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday evening, December 1, 2019 at his home.

Richard was born August 31, 1960 in Youngstown, the son of the late John and Anne (Serblin) Balogh.

He graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School in 1978 and was a lifelong area resident.

Richard worked for General Extrusion on Lake Park Road for 30 years, retiring in 2008.

He was a devoted father, grandfather and brother and enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed being in the great outdoors, took pride in his yard and ATV riding. Richard found peace in drawing pictures and was a very talented photographer. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and had a outgoing goofy personality, always laughing and enjoying life to the fullest.

Richard is survived by his two children, Johnathan R. Balogh, Sr. of Wesley Chapel, Florida and Nicole M. (Jonathan) Sovik of Youngstown; five grandchildren, Johnathan R. Balogh, Jr., Kaylee Balogh, Angeline Secre, Maria Balogh, Gianna Balogh; a brother, Bob (Carol) Balog and a sister, Debbie Skinner; four cousins, Dianne (Steve) Smetana, Tom (Tanya) Onesti, Tara Onesti, Dana Onesti.

There will be funeral services on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland.

Family and friends may call on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland. Interment will take place at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

