YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard J. Antal, 91, passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon, March 5, 2023 at his residence.

Mr. Antal was born June 8, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Michael and Ann Fajack Antal.

Raised in Youngstown, Richard attended Wilson High School and went on to work for the Youngstown Sheet and Tube Company.

January 18 1952, he was inducted into the United States Army and served active duty in the Korean War. He was honorably discharged after sustaining an injury during conflict and was the recipient of The Purple Heart.

Returning to the area, Richard continued employment at the Youngstown Sheet & Tube, later, Jones and Laughlin Steel Company, and finally LTV. Richard retired in 1986 after 33 years of service.

Richard was a former member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Campbell where he sang in the choir. He is a member of St. Patrick Church in Hubbard. Richard enjoyed golfing and bowling. He was a member of Bedford Trails and Tanglewood golf leagues as well as Fairlane’s bowling league. Richard enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas to visit family and as his family grew, especially enjoyed his time with his children, grandchildren’ and great-grandchildren

His wife of over 54 years, the former Donna Shilling, whom he married October 12, 1956, passed away July 1, 2009.

He leaves to carry on his memory his children, Debbie Madorno of Poland and Rick Antal of Struthers; two grandchildren, Deanna Madorno of Poland and Danielle (Joe) Zumpella of Boardman; three great-grandchildren, Alex, Amelia, and Ryleigh; and his sister-in-law, Linda Deidrick of New Waterford.

In addition to his parents and wife, Richard was preceded in death by his daughter, Michelle Wichert.

Friends will be received Thursday, March 9, 2023, at St. Patrick Church in Hubbard from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Michael Swierz officiating. Interment will follow at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Lowellville.

Arrangements are being handled by the Becker Funeral Homes.