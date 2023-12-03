LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard H. “Sid” Schrader, 86, passed away on Thursday evening, November 30, 2023, at Hospice of the Valley’s Hospice House.

Richard, known as “Sid” by many, was born August 14, 1937, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Kenneth P. and Edna M. Gilmore Schrader.

A proud lifelong resident of Lowellville, Rich graduated from Lowellville High School, where he played baseball for the Rockets. Rich hit the last home run at the old Lowellville baseball stadium.

Upon graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army and served three years of active duty and five years as a reservist until being honorably discharged with the rank of Private First Class.

Returning to his hometown, Rich worked shortly in the steel mills before accepting a position with Wean United/United Foundries. He worked for the company as a lathe operator until retiring at age 62.

Rich was a member of the former Lowellville United Methodist Church and Moose Lodge.

Some of Rich’s favorite things included bowling with sons in a league at the Holiday Bowl, drinking a cold Carling Black Label beer, collecting state quarters, growing his famous “tomato trees” and cheering on the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Guardians, who Rich said will always be the Indians in his heart. He especially loved attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and playing Poker, Five Card Stud, Deuces and Jacks and Nine Holes at Christmas. Fellow card players could rest assured that Rich always had his Book of Hoyle handy and ready to challenge the rules! His fun personality, love of teasing and joking around and all the loving nicknames he gave to others will be missed by many.

Rich leaves to carry on his memory, his wife the former Linda B. Coker, whom he married on May 4, 1963, at the Lowellville United Methodist Church; sons, Richard (Judy) Schrader of Lowellville and Norman (Leslie) Schrader of Glasgow, Kentucky; grandchildren, Richard (Anna) Schrader II, Jacque Schrader, Tyler (Brandon) Crasi and Dylan Schrader; stepgrandchildren, Cody Compton and Geno Millione; great-grandchildren, Richard Schrader III, Danielle Schrader and Beau and Eloise Crasi; stepgreat-granddaughter, Giavonna Morucci; brother, Walter Schrader of Lowellville; sisters-in-law, Marian Toppe of Kentucky, Wilma Forbes of Indiana and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Rich was preceded in death by sons, Donald and Douglas Schrader; his sister and brother-in-law, Sarah “Sally” and Jim McFadden; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bill and Marie Coker; stepgranddaughter, Caitlyn Compton; sister-in-law, Lorine Schrader and brothers-in-law, Bud Coker, Sonny Coker, Bill Toppe and Jim Forbes.

A private graveside service will be held for the family at the Lowellville Cemetery, followed by full military honors.

