POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Gordon Appley, 72, passed away on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at the Wickshire Retirement Community in Poland, Ohio surrounded by his loving family.

Richard was a longtime resident of Ludlow, Massachusetts and he moved to Ohio in 2021 to be closer to family.

Rick, as his friends called him, was born in New Haven, Connecticut on December 22, 1950 to Mortimer H. and Dee G. Appley.

After graduating from Amherst Regional High School, he went on to Wabash College in Indiana, which was, as he often regretfully noted, one of the last male-only colleges in the country. He later received a Bachelor’s Degree in General Studies from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst and a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice from American International College.

Rick had a long career in law enforcement, including more than a decade as a police officer and sergeant at the University of Massachusetts’ Amherst and Worcester campuses and 13 years as an officer and supervisor in the Massachusetts State Parole system, retiring in 2005. After that, he was a part-time private investigator for a Boston investigation firm for several years.

He was involved with the local Republican Party in Ludlow, Massachusetts and worked as an election volunteer at the local polling station for many years.

Rick was a devoted fan of Boston sports, following their games on television and radio and made an annual trip to a Red Sox game at Fenway Park with his grandson. He played tennis and squash in high school and was an accomplished racquetball player well into his 40s. He was also an amateur pilot, earning his private pilot’s license and thrilling/terrifying family members by taking them up with him in small passenger planes. Rick loved the music of the 1960s and was a lifelong Beatles fan, from their first vinyl album to their “best-of” CD collections. After retirement, he enjoyed visiting estate sales and auctions, with a particular interest in Mayflower Moving Company memorabilia, since he had driven their company van during summers while at college.

Rick is survived by a daughter, Heather A. Kirkpatrick (Robert) of Boardman, Ohio; a son, Justin R. Appley (Amy Reese) of Portland, Oregon; a brother, John Appley (Terry Flores) of Oberlin, Ohio and a grandson, Colin G. Kirkpatrick of Boardman, Ohio.

Family and friends may call on Friday, August 11, 2023 from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland, followed by a memorial service celebrating Rick’s life starting at 6:00 p.m. at the same location.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 9 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.