POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard F. Hines, 70, died in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, April 12.

Richard will always be remembered by his wife, Kathy; children, Joanne Hines, Dave (Jen) Hines, Karen (Steve) Guerriero, Sandy (Bill) Buckley and Nick (Evie) Conn; brother, Kenneth (Lydia) Hines and 11 grandchildren. Also surviving him are years of love shared among his family, precious memories of good times and tough times, quiet times and laughter.

His hands created legacies of home projects and car repairs done freely and happily for the family he adored. His devotion, selflessness and commitment left a brighter future for those who shared his life. Rest, Richard, in the peace and love of a life well lived.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Virginia Hines and his brother, Jack Hines.

At Richard’s request, there will be no funeral or memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing to honor Richard, are invited to make a donation in his memory to the Williams Syndrome Association, 570 Kirts Blvd., Suite 223, Troy, MI 48084 or Hospice of the Valley-Mahoning County, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

Arrangements are by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, Struthers. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

To send flowers to Richard’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 15 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.