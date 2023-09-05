POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard E. Brown, 89, passed away on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House surrounded by his loving family.

Richard who was known by his family and friends as “Dick,” was born April 8, 1934 in Youngstown, OH, a son of the late Harry and Violet (Carpmail) Brown.

He graduated from Struthers High School in 1953 and was a lifelong area resident. After high school, Dick served in the U.S. Army before returning to the Mahoning Valley.

Dick was a gas station auto mechanic for SOHIO, (Standard Oil) at the corner of Market Street and Route 224 in Boardman for several years, before becoming a truck driver. He started driving truck for Dundee Supply Company, which became Boardman Supply, later on for R & J Trucking Company and Meade Electric and finally for Jim Pace Pontiac in Niles, before retiring after 40 years.

Dick was a member of Tri County 4 Wheelers Club in Lisbon, the Kool Time Kruisers, and the Mahoning Valley Olde Car Club.

He was devoted to his family, spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. In his free time, Dick enjoyed working on cars and trucks, woodworking, camping, fishing and attending car shows in his red S-10 truck with his wife and dog by his side.

Dick is survived by three sons, Richard, known as “Chip,” (Robin) Brown of Minerva, Ohio, Jeff (Diane) Brown of Girard, Ohio, and Kenneth (Deanna) Brown of Youngstown, OH; ten grandchildren, Joshua (Sarah) Brown, Justin (Suzanne) Brown, Desiree (Kyle) Fleischman, Alexander (Dominique) Brown, Cody Malloy, Angelina Brown, Logan Snode, Madison (Cody) Lehman, Parker (Samantha) Snode and Abby Brown; 13 great-grandchildren and his four-legged companion, Babe.

Besides his parents, Harry and Violet, Dick was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, the former Barbara “Bunny” J. Parker, whom he married on July 23, 1960 and died February 20, 2020.

Family and friends may call on Friday, September 8, 2023, from 4:00 – 5:45 p.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman. The funeral service will follow on Friday at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to Akron Children’s Hospital Beeghly Campus, Boardman, 6505 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512 in memory of Dick.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences with Dick’s family.

