STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Duane Cannon, 84, passed away with his family at his side, Tuesday morning, September 26, 2023, at Maplecrest Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Struthers.

Richard was born November 28, 1938 in Struthers, Ohio, the son of the late Bernard and Velma Rough Cannon.

A lifelong resident of Struthers, Richard graduated from Struthers High School, Class of 1957.

Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served on the U.S.S. Tarawa until he was honorably discharged in 1959.



Richard met his wife Lois Bott Macklen and married on February 18, 1978. Together they have a blended family of nine children, 19 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.

Richard, a self-employed painting contractor, owned and operated Cannon Painting. In addition to his painting career, he along with his wife, Lois, co-owned Janitor and Building Maintenance. Together, they enjoyed traveling the country by RV, wintering in the Florida Keys, boating, fishing, lobstering and crabbing.

Richard was a loyal and adoring husband, loving and generous father and grandfather, and a kind, caring, and giving friend who always was there to help anyone in need.

He leaves to carry on his legacy, his wife, Lois, with whom he shared 44 wonderful years together; his daughter, Jill Dudik of Canfield; three stepdaughters, Marilyn (Edward) Planinsek of Bridgeville, Pennsylvania; Susan (Paul) Simkins of Austintown and Lori Macklen of Greenville, South Carolina; three stepsons, Kevin (Debra) Macklen of The Villages, Florida; Wayne (Rea) Macklen of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania and Richard (fiancé Meribeth Pantall) Macklen of Struthers; daughter-in-law, Denise Macklen of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; 19 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his step-father, Lester Brownlee; sister, Gail Unick; daughter, Tracie Hensley; stepson, Michael Macklen; son-in-law, Ray Dudik; and five grandchildren.

Friends will be received Saturday, September 30 from 3:00 – 4:45 p.m. at Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street, Struthers OH. A memorial celebration of Richard’s life will be held at 5:00 p.m.

Richard’s family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Hospice of the Valley, Maplecrest Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, and the VA Akron Home Based Primary Care PACT for their friendship and wonderful care provided to Richard.

In honor of Richard, his family requests memorial tributes take the form of contributions to his favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

