LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard D. “Dick” Williams, 92, of Lowellville, passed away Tuesday, evening, January 24, 2023, at his home.

He was born October 19, 1930 in Youngstown, a son of Joseph and Sadie (DeCesare) Williams and had been a lifelong resident of Lowellville.

For Dick Williams, life was good. He starred on both the hardwood and diamond for his hometown, then returned as a teacher/coach to lead his alma mater on the field of play while schooling many a youth in the game of life.

A 1948 graduate of Lowellville High School, he earned letters in football, baseball, and basketball helping the Rockets to the 1947 basketball regional semi-final game. He also helped the Rockets advance to district finals in 1946. The highlight of his scholastic baseball career came in 1948 when he pitched a no hitter. Dick attended Youngstown College where he played both baseball and basketball for legendary coach Dom Rosselli. In baseball, he was the recipient of the Branch Rickey Award.

After graduating from Youngstown College in 1953 earning his Bachelor of Science in Education, he entered the United States Coast Guard and then married his high school sweetheart, the former Angeline DeLetis. During his time in the Coast Guard, he played for the Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw’s cage team for two seasons. Once his active duty during the Korean War ended, he was honorably discharged.

He returned to the area to begin his teaching/coaching career and later earned his master’s degree from Kent State University in 1959.

He started his first teaching job at the Market Street Elementary School in Boardman working there for two years and then moved to North Lima High School for one year. Dick then returned to his Alma Mater for 38 years of teaching and coaching basketball until his retirement in 1995.

The Honorable Mention “Coach of the Year” in the state of Ohio in 1959-60, he led the Rockets to an 82 percent winning ledger from 1968-75 where they either won or shared six I.C.L. titles. His team posted a 33-game win streak from 1971-73 and included during that time was a 31- game league unbeaten streak. His 1971-72 Rocket team posted an undefeated 18-0 regular season, and from 1994-96, his Rocket teams won three straight Sectional titles.

The two-time Mahoning Valley “Coach of the Year” (1971-72 and 1972-73), he was the 1971-72 N.E.O. “Coach of the Year” as well. He was inducted into the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame for posting 300+ career victories and was the 1994 Valley Playbook Division VI “Coach of the Year.” Also, he was inducted into the Curbstone Coaches Hall of Fame. He was especially honored to have the Lowellville basketball court named after him.

Academically, his honors were just as impressive. The two-time recipient of the Lowellville High School “Teacher of the Year” award (1981-82 and 1984-85), he was the 1981-82 Jennings Scholar recipient and was listed in the 1994 “Who’s Who Among American Teachers.”

As a dedicated teacher and coach, all of his players and students were very important to him. Known for his stories and entertaining speeches, he tried to instill the benefit of a good education, the importance of learning, the benefits of teamwork and fair play, and the ability to develop a strong work ethic in his students.

Dick is also remembered for his role in creating and developing the Lowellville Summer Recreation program, where he served as Director for 35 years. His efforts have given the youth of the community a safe and structured program of activity and crafts during the summer months.

As an avid golfer, he played in several leagues and golfed weekly with his grandson until he was 87 years old. His grandchildren were so special to him. He loved attending every event and activity for Joey, Krista, and Rachel. He also enjoyed going to the basketball state finals in Columbus every year.

Above all else, nothing compares to the love he had for his wife and family, which meant everything to him.

His beloved wife of 62 years, the former Angeline DeLetis, whom he married August 29, 1953, died April 3, 2016.

He leaves his three daughters, Pamela (Frank) Nolfi of Poland, Marilyn (Dennis DeLucia) Williams of Lowellville and Shelley (Joseph) Listorti of Austintown; three grandchildren, Joey (Samantha) Listorti, Rachel Listorti and Krista Nolfi; two great-grandchildren, Joey Listorti IV, and Makenna Listorti and a brother, Joseph Williams. He also leaves several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jeanne Zelinka and her husband, John; two sisters-in-law, Eleanor Williams and Evelyn Kurtz and her husband, Bob.

Friends will be received from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Sunday, January 29, 2023 at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Lowellville.

A prayer service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 30 at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church with the Rev. Fr. John Jerek as celebrant.

Burial will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Lowellville Summer Recreation.

