BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Dick” John Halt, III, 84, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, at Hospice of the Valley’s Hospice House, surrounded by the love of his family.

Richard, affectionately known by family and friends as “Dick” and “Birddog,” was born November 15, 1937, at his family home in Beaver Township, Ohio, a son of Richard and Mildred Hamarchick Halt, Jr.

After graduating from Boardman High School, Dick proudly served in the United States Army and Reserves.

Dick began his career working in the Youngstown Steel Mills, before accepting a position with General Motors when they opened their plant. In 2000, he retired after many years of dedicated service as a supervisor in material handling. In retirement, he enjoyed working for his lifelong friend, Dave Lutz, at Lutz Towing.

He was a member of the Western Reserve United Methodist Church, where he enjoyed participating in Bible Study, Sunday School, and volunteering with the church’s projects and events. For many years, Dick also served as a Scoutmaster for Troop 54. An outdoorsman, Dick was a member of the New Middletown Sportsmen Club and the Redbrook Boat Club in Ashtabula.

Through the years, he enjoyed fishing, especially for walleye, and hunting with family and friends.

Dick was a devoted family man and always made sure his family knew how much they were loved. His phone check-ins were brief, but often, and always ended with “Love ya, bye!” and his famous happy birthday calls weren’t complete without him singing to you. Dick’s fun-loving personality and generosity to always lend a helping hand will certainly be remembered and missed by so many.

Dick leaves to carry on his memory, his four children, David (Cindy) Halt of Carmel, Indiana, Gary (April) Halt of Youngstown, Sandy (Tom) Shea of Ruther Glen, Virginia and Rick (Grace) Halt, IV of Hubbard; six grandchildren, David Halt, Jr., Eric (Laura) Halt, Christine (Kevin) Daviduke, Daniel Shea, Megan (John) Aldous and Katelyn (Michael Zimmerman) Halt; nine great-grandchildren, Lilly and Ethan Aldous, Adyson and Andrew Halt, Olivia and Amelia Daviduke, Sean Miller, and Hannah and Connor Shea; brothers, Carl Halt and Fred (Sherry) Halt; sisters, Marty (Lynn) Wetherholt and Amy (Bill) Dorcas; his companion of 15 years, Verna Neal of Boardman; and his former wife and mother of his children, Joan Halt of Poland.

In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his sisters, Eleanor Clawges and Betty Hanisko.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from noon to 4:00 p.m., at the New Middletown Sportsmen Club, 3341 E. Calla Rd., New Middletown, OH 44442.

Dick enjoyed his time as a Scoutmaster and playing in the fields and woods as a child, which are now the grounds of Boardman Park.

Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in his name to Great Trail Council, BSA (please write in check memo line: Camp Stambaugh), 4500 Hudson Dr., Stow, OH 44224, or Boardman Park General Fund, 375 Boardman-Poland Rd., Boardman, OH 44512.

Arrangements are being handled by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home.

