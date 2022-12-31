POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard A. “Dick” Carlson, 81, of Poland, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, with family by his side.

Richard, affectionately known as “Dick,” was born April 24, 1941 in Youngstown, Ohio, the eldest son of Albert and Alice Bloomstine Carlson.

A lifelong Mahoning Valley resident, he was a 1959 graduate of Boardman High School.

In 1960, he enlisted in the United States Army and was stationed in Ansbach, Germany for nearly three years. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Specialist, with commendations as a sharpshooter.

After his military service, Dick returned to the area and began his career in customer sales. Through the years, he worked for Cavanaugh’s, Grainger Industrial Supply, Dickey Electric and retired in 2014 after many years at McCrudden Heating Supply.

On May 29, 1965, Dick married the former Kathryn B. Marrie at Westminster Presbyterian Church and they were blessed with 55 years of marriage. Dick was a dedicated and loving husband, father and “Papa” to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dick and Kathy always put their family first making every moment more special. Nothing brought them more joy than spending time with family.

Throughout his life, Dick was an avid runner and participated in many marathons. He was a dedicated member of the Youngstown Roadrunners Club and was inducted into its Hall of Fame. Dick was known for his eclectic and colorful running shoes. The brighter in color they were, the bigger the smile on his face! Dick enjoyed keeping fit as a Silver Sneakers member at the Boardman YMCA, where he enjoyed chair yoga classes.

Some of Dick’s other favorite pastimes included going out to breakfast with family and friends, putting together jigsaw puzzles, eating lots of milk chocolate and enjoying ice cream at Handel’s every chance he got. In the past few years he enjoyed traveling to Chicago and Kansas City to spend time with family.

A good neighbor and friend to many, Dick was never shy to offer a helping hand and always had a tool for the job. He will be lovingly remembered for his gentle nature, genuineness, kindness, and his great love for Kathy, who was surely waiting for him with open arms.

Dick is survived by his two children, Gregory (Gina) Carlson of Weatherby Lake, Missouri and Melinda “Mindy” Carlson Rubesa of Canfield; grandchildren, Brock Rubesa of Cleveland, Sara (Scott) Gaffney of Chicago, Libby (Austin Wilson) Rubesa of Cleveland, Stephanie (Kyle) Bouchard of Harrisonville, Missouri, Liam Carlson of Des Moines, Iowa and Alan (Nikki) McGinnis of Portland, Oregon; great-grandchildren, Avery and Maddison Bouchard and Francis McGinnis; brother, David (Paula) Carlson of New Middletown; sister-in-law, Linda Melek of Boardman; brothers-in-law, Arthur (Sue) Marrie of Boardman and Michael (Holly) Marrie of Paradise Valley, Arizona; and companion since his wife’s passing, his kitten Al.

In addition to his parents and beloved wife, Kathy, Dick was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Ken Melek.

All family and friends are invited to gather in celebration of Dick’s life with a lunch on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, from 12:00 – 3:00 p.m., at the Elton Beard Cabin in Boardman Park.

Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in Dick’s name to Mill Creek MetroParks Foundation, 7574 Columbiana Canfield Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements are being handled by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 2 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.