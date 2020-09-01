Richard David Wagner, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Born December 15, 1954 in Youngstown, Ohio, Richard Davis Wagner, first son to Robert J. and Joelyn Davis Wagner, died at the Cleveland Clinic, Tuesday evening, August 25, 2020 with his companion, Carol and his son, Jonathan at his side.

Rick was a graduate of Poland High School, Class of 1972.

As a teenager, Rick loved singing and playing his guitar and was very active in the Youth Group of the Poland United Methodist Church.

After graduation, in 1973, Rick enlisted in the United States Air Force. While serving in Oklahoma, he met and married, Denise L. Pelequin, and in 1983 they had a son, Jonathan. Rick was proud of his service in the Air Force and while stationed in Las Vegas, served on a top-secret military operation which was the core for the U.S. Air Force Cold War Training Program. Rick was featured among other Air Force Veterans in the book, “Red Eagles America’s Secret MIGs” written by Steve Davies. After 15 years with the Air Force, Rick moved his family to Saudi Arabia where he worked for Boeing. Six years later, Rick and his family returned to the United States and settled in Poland.

Rick attended the former Le Cordon Bleu Institute of Culinary Arts in Pittsburgh and worked for local restaurants in the area until retiring in 2015.

Rick’s favorite past times included fishing, especially Mosquito Lake, going to the gun range, casinos, road trips and listening to his favorite group, The Beatles.

Rick leaves his mother, Joelyn of Poland; very dear and long-time companion, Carol Migliozzi of Cortland; son, Jonathan (Christine) Wagner and granddaughter, Adeline all of Youngstown; three brothers, David (Tammy) Wagner and Bradly Wagner, all of Poland and Christian Wagner of Andover, Ohio; two nephews, Weston (Amber) and Andrew Wagner; great-nephew, Blake Wagner; two aunts, Patricia Repasky and Lois Frank, both of Struthers; two uncles, David Mullett of Mt. Gilead and Charles Uray of Hudson; six cousins, who were very close growing up, Randy, Rhonda, Alan, Denise, Gail and Brenda and his former wife, Denise Wagner.

Rick was preceded in death by his father, Robert J. Wagner; both sets of grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Davis and Mr. and Mrs. Norman Wagner; two aunts, Gerry Mullett and Norma Uray and one uncle, Robert Repasky.

“Those we love don’t go away, they walk besides us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear.” Anonymous

A Memorial Service celebrating Rick’s life will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home with Pastor Ken Gifford officiating. Family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m.

Contributions may be made to the Warren Family Mission 155 Tod Avenue, Warren, OH 44485 or to the Salvation Army, 1501 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511.

