POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Daniel Fanzo, 60, of Poland passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023, after a sudden heart attack.

Rick will always be loved and remembered by his family and friends for his kindness, pure love and desire to help others.

The son of Daniel and Amy (Kehren) Fanzo, was born April 1, 1963 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Rick was a graduate of Boardman High School and began his career as a heat and frost insulator in 1987. He worked for both Local 35 in Youngstown and Local 84 in Akron. He was a member of the executive board, vice president and president of the unions. He became an apprenticeship teacher and enjoyed working with fellow insulators as well as raising up the next generation of workers. Most recently he was a bus driver for the Poland school district.

Rick was a member of Abundant Harvest Church.

He was a member of the Mt. Nebo Sportsman Association, Eastern Ohio Conservation Club and enjoyed fishing in Florida and hunting. Above all Rick was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather; always putting his family first and making others feel like family.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents.

He leaves his wife, Candace Fanzo; four sons, Daniel (Elizabeth) Fanzo of Hudson, Richard Fanzo of Youngstown, Alex (fiancée, Emily) Fanzo of Poland and Adam (Holly) Fanzo of Struthers; two grandchildren, Jackson Daniel Fanzo and Isabella Halfhill; three sisters, Tammy (Stephen) Bayer, Lisa (Phil) Calzo and Amy (Dante) Ginnetti; nieces and nephews, Stephen and Josh (Denise) Bayer, Cieara (Tony Irizarry) and Philip (Tricia) Calzo, Kendal (fiancé, Seven) and Dante Ginnetti; two stepsons, Niko and Louis Fatimus; mother-in-law, Eileen Gaschler; father-in-law, Joseph Gaschler; friend, Mike (Lisa) Jones and a host of friends.

Family and friends may call on Friday, May 19, 2023, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday, May 20, 2023, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m., at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman.

There will be a funeral service celebrating Richard’s life on Saturday, May 20 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Dr. Michael Pangio officiating.

Interment will take place at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

Although he will be greatly missed the assurance they hold is he is with his Savior Jesus Christ.

