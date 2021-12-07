YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard D. Eicher, Jr., 53, passed away of COVID, Saturday morning, December 4, 2021 at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman.

Richard was born December 13, 1967 in Cleveland, Ohio, a son to Richard and Sandra (Szymanski) Eicher, Sr.

Raised in Cleveland, Richard graduated from Trinity High School, Class of 1985. He went on to receive his Bachelor’s Degree in Industrial Engineering from Cleveland State University.

For over 30 years Richard worked for General Electric, Reuter-Stokes and now Baker Hughes Company as a buyer/planner and recently Reuter-Stokes Process Improvement Lead.

In 2007, Richard met his wife, the former Julie Bedell and they were married July 2, 2011.

Richard loved NASCAR, fishing, playing early morning video games with his brother, cousin and friends and dancing, especially clogging. He started out with Fun Time Cloggers and later was a member of the clogging group, The Outlaws, led by his best friend, Chris.

Family was most important to Richard. He supported his children in their school activities and interests, including coaching soccer. Together, they enjoyed family vacations from the Carolinas and Florida to Kentucky and Minnesota. Family and friends came first to Richard and he always took care of their needs before his own.

He was very church oriented and was an active member of St. Christine Catholic Church where he served on the Christ Renews His Parish Renewal group.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his father Richard, Sr. of Jefferson; his wife, Julie at home; children, Andrew Eicher of Mentor, Allyson Eicher of Lisbon, Ryan, Troy and Macey Eicher, all at home; his granddaughter, Novalyn Rhodes of Lisbon; brother, Kenneth Eicher of Rootstown; his niece, Amber Eicher; father and mother-in-law, David and Rose Bedell of Salem; sister and brothers-in-law, Jennifer (Andy) Broeren of Strongsville, Stephen (Missy) Bedell, Christopher (Jennifer) Bedell and Philip (Cathy) Bedell, all of Columbus; numerous nieces and nephews; his many friends and Hytch, his dog.

Richard’s mother, Sandra, preceded him in death in March.

Friends will be received Friday, December 10 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at St. Christine Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, December 11 at 10:00 a.m. with Fr. John Jerek officiating.

Contributions may be made to St. Christine Catholic Church, 3165 S. Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511.

Arrangments handled by Becker Funeral Homes.

