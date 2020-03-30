Richard C. Gamble, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard C. Gamble, 88 of Poland died Saturday afternoon March 28, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

He was born July 22, 1931 in Youngstown, a son of Clyde and Ida (Entrikin) Gamble and had been a lifelong area resident.

He was a graduate of Boardman High School. Following his graduation, he served in the Air Force during the Korean War in French Moroco as part of the Air Rescue Unit.

After his service duty was completed, he earned his Bachelor’s degree from Youngstown College, then went on to earn his Master’s Degree in Education from West Minster College. Richard taught at Boardman High School. After earning his Master’s degree, he became the Media Specialist for Boardman Schools.

He was a member of Venture Church in Boardman. Richard’s hobby was building radio controlled airplanes from scratch and he belonged to several area flying clubs.

Besides his wife, the former Virginia Brown, whom he married June 18, 1960, he leaves his son, Mark (Kelli) Gamble of Austintwon; his daughter Rebekah Gamble of Poland and two grandchildren, Brittany and Emma Gamble.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his three brothers-in-law, David Halbe Brown, David Sano and Tom Brown.

Private graveside services will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Boardman.

A memorial service celebrating Richard’s life will take place at a later date.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send condolences.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard C. Gamble, please visit our tribute store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 31, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.