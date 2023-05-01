STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard B. Hunter, 78, passed away early Friday morning, April 28, 2023, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman.

Mr. Hunter was born November 16, 1944 in Spangler, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Clarence and Ellen Morris Hunter.

Richard, also known as Rick, was a 1963 graduate of Cambria High School in Pennsylvania.

In November of 1963, during the Vietnam Era, Rick enlisted in the United States Air Force and did his basic training at Amarillo Air Force Base and attended Humboldt Flight School, before being deployed to Vietnam. Rich was honorably discharged on April 11, 1967.

Being raised in a mining community, Rick decided to return to the Youngstown area to live with his aunt and uncle while attending Youngstown State University. He was soon employed in the shipping department and in delivery as a truck driver for General Extrusions. Rick retired after 32 years of service.

In his free time, Rick enjoyed gardening and maintaining his flower beds, taking road trips, picnicking and fishing. He also enjoyed boating, skiing and camping on the Kittanning River with his family. He was a voracious reader and also loved listening to music and attending concerts. Born and raised in Pennsylvania, Rick followed the Steelers but was a true and loyal Dallas Cowboy fan.

Until three years ago when his health began to fail, Rick looked forward to visiting his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was especially proud to be a great-grand “pap” to Collette Rose.

Rick was a member of the former Struthers Presbyterian Church and attended Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Church.

Rick leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 51 years, the former Karen Bolha, whom he married September 18, 1971; two children, Stacie Hunter of Crossville, Tennessee and Erik (Melissa) Hunter of Columbus, Ohio; one sister, Carol Young of Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, Ryan, Hannah, Zachary and Caitlyn and great-grandchildren, Collette Rose and Donavan.

Friends will be received Tuesday, May 2, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Deacon Paul Lisko officiating.

The family requests contributions go to support.woundedwarriorproject.org or to stjude.org.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 2 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.