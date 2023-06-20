POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Allen George, Sr., 77, passed away peacefully, on the morning of Wednesday, June 14, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Richard was born June 26, 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late John and Johanna (Drapcho) George.

Raised in Youngstown’s Smokey Hollow neighborhood, he attended Rayen High School.

After high school, he served in the United States Army, until his honorable discharge in 1966.

On August 1, 1970, Richard married the love of his life, Diana McGinnis and they were blessed with 53 years of marriage. Together, they had three sons, Richard, Jason and Derrick and later welcomed the addition of their grandson, Ryan. Nothing brought more joy and smiles to Richard than his title and role as “Gramps.”

Richard worked his entire career as a carpenter and was a member of the Carpenters Local Union No. 171. He dedicated his skill and talents to the trade for more than 50 years. Richard was generous with his time and talents, helping countless family and friends through the years with their home projects.

Richard was a member of Holy Family Parish; a 37-year member of the Elks; a 15-year member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles; a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus Third Degree and a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus Assembly No. 2596.

An avid golfer, Richard played every chance he got. He enjoyed golfing in St. Luke’s Golf League and the many golf outings with family and his longtime friends. His other hobbies included playing in numerous softball leagues through the years, playing cards with his K of C buddies, cutting his grass, sitting down to a wonderful meal and following Cleveland sports and especially local high school games that he enjoyed attending with his sons and brothers.

Richard was also a car enthusiast and loved his vehicles to a fault. His lifelong pursuit was his 1967 Plymouth GTX 426 Hemi. After owning his own for a brief time, he was persuaded to sell it reluctantly as it was too fast for the city streets. It would prove to haunt him through the years as it became more valuable and completely elusive.

Richard and Diana enjoyed their time together going to yard sales and were snowbirds traveling to Bradenton, Florida for over 20 years.

Richard will be lovingly remembered for his devotion to his family, his wonderful sense of humor, and magnetic personality that attracted friends everywhere he went. Richard certainly never met a stranger and cherished his many lifelong friends from his childhood Hollow neighborhood and new friends he met along the way.

Richard leaves to carry on his legacy, his wife, the former Diana K. McGinnis; three sons, Richard A. (Tatiana) George, Jr. of St. Pete, Florida, Jason M. (Megan Frattaroli) George of Poland and Derrick H. George of Poland; grandson, Ryan M. George of Lowellville; six brothers, William (Josephine) George of Hudson, David (Bonnie) George of Poland, Ronald (Dodie) George of Lowellville, Raymond (Mary Pat) George of Youngstown, Gerald (Barbara) George of Punta Gorda, Florida and Gregory (Sandy) George of Ft. Myers, Florida and his two granddogs, Mambo and Georgie.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, June 24, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the prayer service at 10:30 a.m., at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m., at Holy Family Parish, with Msgr. William Connell officiating.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences with the family.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 21 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.