NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard A. Winkel, 76, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Health Center.

He was born October 31, 1947 in Salem, a son of the late Arthur and Georgiana (Ritchie) Winkel.

He graduated from Columbiana High School and then was drafted in the United States Army to serve during the Vietnam War.

Upon his return, he became a truck driver delivering fuel and gas. He worked for a few different companies, ultimately retiring from Reed Oil.

Richard had a deep love of horses. He not only owned, rode and took care of them, he was jokingly referred to as the “retirement home” for horses. He wanted to make sure that every horse was able to live a long and fulfilled life. He also was an amazing gardener, and was great at growing different varieties of corn that kept everyone around him fed.

He was a member of the American Legion in Columbiana.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his children, Tod (Laurie) Winkel of North Lima and Heather (Kim Edmonds) Winkel of Chula Vista, California; his grandchildren, Parker of Salt Lake City, Utah, Jessie of Stow and Nikki Winkel of Cuyahoga Falls and his two sisters, Kathy (Byron) White of Berlin Center and Marjorie Renstrom.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, the former Elaine M. Rapp, whom he married April 4, 1969 and who passed away January 29, 2021 and his siblings, Nancy Gleason and Donald Winkel.

A Celebration of Life gathering for Richard will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 5, 2024, at Mt. Olivet United Church of Christ in North Lima.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send the family condolences.

