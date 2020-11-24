Richard A. Grugel, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard A. Grugel, 80, died Saturday morning, November 21, 2020.

Mr. Grugel was born June 12, 1940, in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of Ulysses and Pearl Burrow Grugel.

He spent 32 years as a truck driver in the Cleveland area.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 47 years, Minnie Grugel; his parents; a sister and a nephew.

He leaves behind, his daughters, Cheryl (Rick) George of Mineral Ridge and Mary Spencer of Campbell; his grandchildren, Angela George of Mineral Ridge, Richard (Jessica)Spencer of Struthers, William George of Mineral Ridge and Sydney Brabant of Campbell; a sister, Karen Radaker of Mentor and six great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material contributions take the form of donations to Ohio Living Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Building E, Suite 201, Canfield, OH 44406

Arrangements are by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

