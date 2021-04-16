Richard A. Grimm, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard A. Grimm, 81, passed away Sunday evening, April 11, 2021 at Wickshire of Poland.

Richard was born January 15, 1940 in Youngstown, a son of Eugene and Matilda Grimm.

A lifelong area resident, Rich was a 1958 graduate of Poland Seminary High School.

Mr. Grimm spent the majority of his career as a painter and paper hanger, working for Harris Painting and later retiring from Bochert Brothers Painting.

A talented craftsman and passionate about music, Richard enjoyed building and playing guitars and ukuleles. He handcrafted a unique ukulele for each of his grandchildren to treasure. Rich also enjoyed manicuring his yard to perfection and car rides with his wife but more than anything he loved spending time with his family.

Rich is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, the former Barbara Hudock, whom he married December 22, 1961; children, Dr. Richard (Janine) Grimm of Boardman and Melanie (Joe) Trimble of Davie, Florida; four grandchildren, Travis Lupton, Ashleigh Trimble and Lauren and Nicole Grimm; two great-grandchildren, Travis and Melody Lupton and three brothers, David (Pat) Grimm of Poland, Gary Grimm of Poland and Joe (Margaret) Grimm of Austintown.

In addition to his parents, Rich was preceded in death by his grandson, Dylan Lupton.

There are no calling hours or services planned at this time.

The family wishes to thank Wickshire of Poland and Traditions Health Hospice Care for the wonderful care they gave to Rich.

