Richard A. “Dick” Wolfgang, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard A. “Dick” Wolfgang, 88, of Poland, died Friday, August 20, 2021 at the Hospice House in Poland.

He was born July 12, 1933 in Youngstown, a son of Allen and Doris (Helman) Wolfgang and had been a lifelong area resident.

Dick was a graduate of Boardman High School.

He was drafted into the Army in 1955 and spent a year and a half in Germany.

He worked for Ohio Edison (First Energy), retiring in 1944 with 42 years of service. At Ohio Edison, he had many different jobs within the company, the last as a distribution dispatcher. After retiring, Dick drove cars for many different dealerships for ten years.

He was a member and an elder of Cornerstone Presbyterian Church in Boardman.

Along with his wife, he enjoyed spending the winter months in Sebring, Florida.

He was active in area sports and had been a Little League coach in Poland.

Besides his wife, the former Rosemary Hoover, whom he married August 11, 1957, he leaves two sons, Robert Wolfgang of High Point, North Carolina and Michael Wolfgang of Hillsboro, North Carolina; a daughter, Patricia Nolder of Youngstown; six grandchildren, Jacob Wolfgang of New York, Tallia Wolfgang of Boston, John and Joseph Wolfgang, of Hillsboro, North Carolina, Wayne McFarland, of Youngstown and Sarah Signor of Youngstown. He also leaves five great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Willa Lee Stephen.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman. Friends may call from 12:00 – 1:45 p.m. prior to the services at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

