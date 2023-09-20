BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard A. Blomstrom, 72, died Sunday, September 17, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, surrounded by the love of his family, while the songs “Follow Me” (their wedding song) and “Poems, Prayers and Promises” by John Denver were playing in the background.

Rick was born January 11, 1951 in Youngstown, a son of the late Donald August and Virginia Mae Fear Blomstrom.

A proud lifelong resident of Boardman, Rick was a 1969 graduate of Boardman High School and received his Associates Degree in Criminal Justice from Youngstown State University, where he was member of its rifle team.

Rick worked the majority of his police career as a patrolman for the Boardman Police Department, retiring in 2005 after 30 years of dedicated service. After receiving his armorer certification from the Smith & Wesson Academy, Rick also served as Boardman Police Department’s armorer for several years, being responsible for servicing the department’s weapons. Rick took great pride in serving and protecting the community and treating everyone with respect, including those he arrested. Through the years, he has been thanked by numerous people he arrested for being respectful to them. After retirement, Rick worked part-time for Preston Toyota as a parts delivery driver.

On May 8, 1976, he married the love of his life, the former Sheryl L. Davis. Over the next 47 years, they were blessed with two children and later welcomed the addition of three grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. In his spare time, Rick enjoyed attending the Quaker Steak & Lube Car Show with his 1996 Ford GT Mustang, and was a former member of the Mustang Club.

Rick will be lovingly remembered for his ability to make others smile and laugh with his great sense of humor and pranks.

He is survived by his wife, Sheryl; children, Jennie (Jason Williams) Blomstrom of Boardman and Shawn (Jennifer) Blomstrom of Boardman; grandchildren, Korynne (Logan Kirkpatrick) Lamparty, Devanne Williams, and Haydenne Williams; great-grandchild, Freya Kirkpatrick; and brother, James (Dot) Blomstrom of Florida.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate and pay tribute to Rick’s life on Friday, September 22, 2023 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. by attending the Quaker Steak & Lube Car Show at The Shops at Boardman Park.

The family would like to extend their appreciation and thank nurses Amber, Michelle, Alleya, and Terri, who took exceptional care of Rick during his stay at the hospitals.

Arrangements are by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home.