STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rhonda Pettit, 65, passed away Saturday evening, died July 23, 2022, at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House with her loving family by her side.

Rhonda was born January 1, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Ronald and Dorothy (Beda) Ansevin. Through the years, Rhonda made her home in Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Missouri, Florida and Ohio.

She worked as a medical administrative specialist for UPMC in Pittsburgh, St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Park Vista Retirement Community, and NEOMED on Market Street in Boardman, before retiring in 2018, after 25 years.

Rhonda was a devoted, wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. In her free time, she enjoyed planting and working in her flower gardens and doing home remodeling projects around her home.

Rhonda is survived by her father, Ronald Anservin of Struthers; a daughter, Tammy R. Pettit; three grandchildren, Bruce Brenner, Anthony Spitler and Derrick Spitler, all from Lowellville, Ohio; and two sisters, Athena Ansevin and Rene’ Edgell, both of Struthers, Ohio; a niece, Jennifer and Keith Managan of Bethel Connecticut; and two great nephews, David Rousseau Jr. and Derek Roussau.

Besides her mother, Dorothy, Rhonda was preceded in death by her husband of three years, Kevin T. Pettit, whom she married on May 8, 1982 and passed away on December 14, 1985.

Per Rhonda’s request, there will be no funeral service or calling hours at this time.

Arrangements are being handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers.

