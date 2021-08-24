Rev. Owen D. Fitch, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rev. Owen D. Fitch, 102, went home to be with the Lord on Monday morning, August 23, 2021 at his home.

Rev. Fitch was born September 1, 1918 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late Francis and Mabel Thorne Fitch.

Raised in Struthers, he attended Struthers High School and as a teenager worked evenings in the kitchen at Youngstown Sheet & Tube to help his family.

In 1941, he received his G.E.D and certification from the Practical Bible Training School in Johnson City, New York. Dedicating his life to serving the Lord and his community, he began his 74 year career as head pastor of Lowellville Christian Church in 1947, retiring from the pulpit just this past Easter. For 35 years, Rev. Fitch also worked part-time for the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier in Lowellville.

In his free time, he enjoyed woodworking and home remodeling projects, helping many family and friends with them over the years. Rev. Fitch loved music, particularly gospel and played both the piano and organ.

His wife, the former Grace E. Ausnehmer, whom he married December 25, 1941, preceded him in death on November 6, 2010.

He is survived by children, Charles (Kathy) Fitch of Edinburg, Pennsylvania, Jean (Dick) Williams of Leverett, MA, and F. Richard (Debbie) Fitch of Pulaski, Pennsylvania; daughter-in-law, Ruth Fitch of Fort Myers, Florida; ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, Rev. Fitch was preceded in death by his son, Timothy Fitch; siblings, Francis Fitch, Eugene Fitch, Twila Goehring, Juanita Douglas, Janet Rickert and Shirley Ferrin.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 244 McGill St., Lowellville, with Rev. David Murdock officiating.

Interment will follow at Lowellville Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, August 26, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Friday from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home.

