POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Regina Louise Aldrich Inglis, 94, passed away peacefully at Woodlands Nursing Center on Friday, September 30, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Regina, known by her family and friends as “Jean,” was born May 15, 1928 to George G. and Hazel (Walsh) Aldrich in Youngstown, Ohio.

Her husband, Donald (Don), whom she married May 1, 1954, died July 13, 2021. Jean was also preceded in death by her sister, Rosemarie Aldrich Magulas, and brother, George Gerard Aldrich, III.

She grew up and attended schools in Wellington, Ohio and graduated from Wellington High School in 1946. After marrying Don, they first moved to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and then to Poland, Ohio, where they settled and raised four sons, Thomas (Margaret) of New Springfield, Timothy (Carol) of Pittsburgh, Mark (Stephanie) of Southport, Connecticut and Michael (Stephanie Montgomery) of Fort Wayne, Indiana. She leaves nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

She hosted many wonderful family gatherings and holiday celebrations, having a gift for cooking, baking, and creating a joyous atmosphere. Her sons have many fond memories of the fabulous dinners and desserts that she delighted in preparing.

She served as President of the Poland Women’s Club from 1967-1968 and enjoyed the neighborhood Bridge Club. Her sports interests included snow skiing, cross country skiing, and tennis at the Poland Swim Club. Don and Jean delighted in family white-water rafting and snow skiing trips with their boys and hosted over 30 years of week-long, memorable family trips for the entire twenty plus family on the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

When Don retired, they began spending most of their time in Naples, Florida where they created another wonderful home with years of happy memories in a delightful location just a few blocks from the beach.

Per Jean’s request, no services will be held at this time.

Arrangements are being handled by Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests tributes be made to Poland Library, 311 S. Main Street, Poland, OH 44514 or to a charity of the donor’s choice in memory of Jean.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with the family.