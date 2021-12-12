STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rebekah Faith (Hoy) Mansour, “Bekah,” of Struthers, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021, following a brief illness.

Rebekah Faith was born August 26, 1982, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, to Laura Landon Hudock and Mani Kavuru and lovingly adopted by Dave and Rita Hoy, formerly of Mansfield.

In November of 1982, Rebekah was baptized into the Christian faith and was raised in the Mansfield area.

She graduated with honors from Lexington High School in 2000 and was accepted into the University of Michigan. She went on to attain a BA in English from Ohio State University and a master’s degree from Youngstown State. Named “Graduate Student Of The Year,” Bekah is listed as a contributor on two linguistic books authored by the late Dr. Steve Brown, former chairman of YSU’s English Department.

Bekah became an adjunct professor, specializing in teaching English as a second language. She taught at TRI-C, Notre Dame College in Cleveland, and YSU, as well as, Florida Gulf Coast Community College.

Bekah relocated to Florida in 2013 to be close to her parents. She became interested in high-end fashion and worked at a variety of elite boutiques in Naples, Florida.

Awaiting her at the gate of Heaven is her infant son, Maxwell David, who was born and died March 14, 2015.

Rebekah’s greatest gifts were her keen intelligence, wry wit and her innate creativity. She was immensely talented in visual art, poetry and music. As a child, she sang in church and her parents saw to it that she had voice training, piano lessons and violin instruction. Rebekah, with her angelic voice, enjoyed harmonizing with her dad on favorite songs, particularly “Seven Bridges Road” by The Eagles. In recent months, Rebekah had been involved in writing and recording music, plus collaborating with other artists and also interviewing musicians and writing articles for an online music zine.

Rebekah leaves her devoted parents, Dave and Rita Hoy, of Marco Island, Florida. She also leaves her first mother, Laura Landon Thompson, (Si Thompson), of Campbell, with whom she’d been reunited since 2003. Other surviving relatives include her beloved role model and older brother, Dr. Marc Turenne, (Dr. Monica), of Ann Arbor Michigan and their children, Mattea and Nicholas; two younger brothers, Jay Johansson, (Kayla Cazzell), of Cambridge and Liam Thompson, of Struthers. She also leaves behind her grandparents, Frank and Patricia Maloney Riddick, with whom she made her home for three years. Others include a large group of aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends, particularly a special aunt, the Reverend Christine Tobergte, of Sebring, with whom Bekah enjoyed corresponding. Bekah’s best friend, Marieve Gilbert Sanders, observed that “Rebekah has no more battles to win or lose.”

Preceding her in death were her paternal grandparents, John and Dorothy Hoy and her maternal grandparents, “Oma” and “Opa”: Augusta and Joseph Glaser. A great-grandmother, Marie Maloney, spent her last two years graced by Bekah’s love

Bekah’s much-adored feline companion, Dr. Kitties, died the day after her beloved human, following her, as she did in life.

A celebration of the life of this remarkable young woman will be held Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Davidson Becker Funeral Home, Struthers.

Friends may call from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., followed immediately after with a Christian service. The family respectfully requests that masks be worn at all times during visitation and the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Angels For Animals, where Rebekah performed volunteer work.

“Freedom,” by Rebekah Hoy

Sweet Release

And I am free

from my mind

and the cage

And so sweet it is

No longer am I trapped

It is my soul

My own mind

The relief

My shoulders are so light

They are burden-free

As am I.

