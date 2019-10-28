Rebecca Lynn Bloomberg, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rebecca Lynn Bloomberg, 40, succumbed to addiction on Monday, October 21, 2019 at her home in Struthers.

Rebecca was born March 19, 1979 in Youngstown, Ohio, to Bruce R. and Davida J. (Hux) Bloomberg. She was the oldest of four children.

Rebecca was a 1997 graduate of Struthers High School, where she enjoyed being a member of the Wildcats flag line. She went on to Youngstown State University, graduating with a degree and certification as a dietary technician.

She worked as a dietary technician at various area long term facilities and was currently employed as a waitress at Cracker Barrel.

Rebecca loved people and had a special ability to make people laugh with her wit and sense of humor. She especially loved being a mom, always cheering her son, Jeff, on at his football games and spending the afternoons playing with her daughter, Emma.

Rebecca was a bright child, smart and articulate, always paying close attention to things around her. The mess and chaos of everyday life cast a shadow of hopelessness upon her and bedeviled her for most of her adult life. She had in recent history turned more so to praying to Jesus and to the understanding of the truth found in the scriptures and their basis for the “12 Step” programs.

Rebecca leaves her parents of Struthers; her sisters and their spouses, Mary E. and David M. Lind of Struthers and Sarah J. and Randall J. Wolfe, Jr. of Poland; brother, Bruce Robert Bloomberg of Struthers; her children, Jeffrey R. Bloomberg and her special Emma Randolph Bloomberg; her grandfather, Robert L. Bloomberg of Struthers; two nephews David Lind, Jr. and Evan Bloomberg; niece, Hazel Wolfe and many aunts and uncles. Rebecca also leaves behind all the friends and loved ones in the halls of AA and NA.

A private service was held for the family. Interment followed at Lake Park Cemetery.

Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in Rebecca’s name to First Step Recovery, 2737 Youngstown Road SE, Warren, OH 44484.

Arrangements were handled by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send condolences.