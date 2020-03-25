Rebecca L. Rush, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rebecca Lee Rush, 76, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center with two of her loving nurses by her side.

Rebecca, who was known by her family and friends as “Becky”, was born September 3, 1943 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Howard and Mary (Gough) Guterba.

She was a 1961 graduate of Poland Seminary High School and attended Youngstown State University.

Rebecca was a lifelong area resident.

Rebecca worked for the Belmont Veterinary Clinic in Liberty for almost 20 years and then for Petitti Garden Centers (formerly J & J Gardens) for 18 years, before retiring.

Rebecca is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth “Beth” M. Rush of Poland; a brother, Howard J. “Jim” (Linda) Guterba, Jr. of Canfield; a sister, Mary Ann Robinson (Tom McMenamin) of Orange Park, Florida; her foster sister, Michelle Mulligan, known as “Mickey” of Fowler, Ohio; three nephews, Brian Gage, Matthew (Brittany) Robinson and Christopher (Courtney) Robinson; two nieces, Amy Guterba and Melissa (David) Copanic; great-niece, Lily Robinson; great-nephew, Brody Robinson; her mother-in-law, Mary Emery of Canfield; former husband, Ray Rush (Connie) of Hartville and many loving cousins.

Besides her parents, Rebecca was preceded in death by a brother, Jeffrey S. Guterba and two infant siblings.

Rebecca was a devoted mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. Her selflessness, kindness and generosity had no end. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and coworkers. She was a “champion” of many animal welfare causes and loved her kitties. Her passions included cooking and gardening and she had a genuine love of all living things. There are no adequate words to convey how deeply she will be missed.

The family would like to acknowledge that Becky’s final and ultimate act of selflessness was to give the gift of brain donation to the Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to advance research into the cause and cure for Alzheimer’s Disease.

Due to current events, memorial plans will be announced at a late time.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center, Attention: Leslie Dunn, MPH, ADRC Administrator, University of Pittsburgh, UPMC Montefiore Four West, 200 Lothrop Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 in memory of Rebecca.

Beth and her family wish to extend special thanks to the following people: Pamela Dull Davies, Dr. Sarah Berman, Janine Wilcox, the entire staff of St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center (especially Dr. D., Kim L, Robin and her “A Team” on West) and Hospice of the Valley nurse, Janet and social worker, Rebecca.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland.

