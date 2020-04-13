Rebecca C. Bennett, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rebecca Campbell Bennett (Becky) passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Boardman.

A life-long resident and direct descendant of the founder of Poland, Turhand Kirtland, Becky was born on June 15, 1927, the daughter of Robert Lincoln Campbell and Martha Ellen Gibson Campbell.

After graduating from Poland Seminary High School, Becky attended Lake Erie College for Women and graduated in 1949 with a B.A. Degree in Education.

She taught school in Boardman for three years and was a member of the first faculty to teach in the “new” Market Street Elementary School. She also taught school in Ithaca, New York for two years following her marriage.

On August 16, 1952, she married Franklin (Hank) Bennett and enjoyed many years of marriage until his death in 1990.

She was a 50+ year member of Poland Presbyterian Church where she taught Sunday school and served as a Deacon.

Becky was very proud of her volunteer work and service to various institutions and organizations, including: Women’s Board of Western Reserve Care System for 24 years, two of which were as President; Planned Parenthood Volunteer Service Board; Blackburn Home Adult Care Facility for 14 years; a board member of the Friends of American Art and Docent of The Butler Institute of American Art; Mahoning Valley Historical Society and Friends of the Poland Library.

In addition to her volunteer work, Becky was a member of The Junior League of Youngstown, The Garden Club of Youngstown, her beloved Poland Village Club, the Youngstown Club and Youngstown Country Club.

Becky is survived by two sisters, Judy Clark of Carpentaria, California and Janie Nash of Howland. She also leaves behind three sons, Franklin (Nan) Bennett, Jr. of Poland, David (Colleen) Bennett also of Poland and Robert (Penny) Bennett of Vienna; grandchildren, Caroline K. Bennett, Franklin Bennett III, Erin (Aaron) Tainter, Daniel (Allison) Bennett, Megan (Andrew) Yancey, Allison W. Bennett and Emily W. Bennett and great-grandchildren, David Tainter and Rory Tainter.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Hank; sister, Gwen Guiraud and brothers-in-law, Maurice (Pete) Guiraud, George Nash and Alfred M. Clark.

Becky’s family would like to thank the staff of Shepherd of the Valley, St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and VIBRA Hospital for their loving care, compassion and support.

A private family burial will be held at Poland Riverside Cemetery and a memorial service will take place at a later date at Poland Presbyterian Church.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Becky’s name to her beloved Poland Presbyterian Church, 2 Poland Manor, Poland, OH 44514.

Arrangements handled by Becker Funeral Homes.

