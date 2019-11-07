Rebecca A. Marapese, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rebecca A. Marapese, 68 of Struthers, passed with her family at her side Wednesday morning, November 6, 2019.

Becky was born October 16, 1951 in Youngstown, a daughter of Edward and Ruth Lowry Lavin and had been a lifelong area resident.

She was a graduate of Struthers High School and was a homemaker.

She enjoyed being outdoors and especially enjoyed her trips to Cook Forest.

Her husband Kenny Marapese, is deceased.

She leaves her daughter, Stacey (Matt) Miller of Poland; a sister, Bridget (Dan) Romeo of Poland; a sister-in-law, Gloria Lavin of Poland; two grandchildren, Matthew and Michael Miller and three stepsons, Kenny, Donny and Eddie Marapese.

Besides her parents and her husband, Becky was preceded in death by a brother, Ken Lavin and her infant sister, Nancy Lavin.

Per her wishes private services will be held at a later date.

Becky’s family would like to express their sincere thanks to her neighbors Jimmy and Lisa Franceschelli for their years of tender loving care and devotion shown to her.

Arrangements handled by Becker Funeral Homes. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

