BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond T. Hughes, 89, a lifelong resident of Youngstown and Boardman, passed away Friday evening, December 31, 2021, at Briarfield Manor.

Raymond, known by his family and friends as “Ray,” was born February 21, 1932 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late Martin J. and Mary T. (McAndrew) Hughes, Sr.

He graduated from South High School in June of 1949.

Ray worked at the A&P Tea Company grocery store as a stock boy and later became the head stock boy.

He attended Youngstown College and graduated in June 1961 with a BS in Business Administration with a major in Accounting.

He served in the U. S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict as a staff sergeant and was a dental and medical technician. After serving four years in the military, he returned to the Youngstown area.

Ray was an accountant and assistant payroll manager for Wean United in Youngstown for 28 years. He later became an auditor for the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections in Cleveland for 12 years.

He was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Boardman. Ray was an active member of VFW Post 7587, and Post 9947. He was a member of the Chesterton Club and was a Baseball Coach for Boardman Little League Baseball.

Ray is survived by his wife of 54 years, the former Emily L. Casey, whom he married on August 26, 1967; two sons, David E. (Kristi) Hughes of Catonsville, Maryland, and Brian J. (Kathy) Hughes of Warrensburg, Missouri and four grandchildren, Matthew Hughes, Conor Hughes, Brennan Hughes and Abigail Hughes.

Besides his parents, Ray was preceded in death by a brother Martin J. Hughes, Jr.

Family and friends may call on Friday, January 7, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 7345 Westview Drive in Boardman followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Ryan Furlong officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to the Traditions Health Care Hospice, 4531 Belmont Avenue, #9, Youngstown, Ohio 44509 in memory of Raymond.

Arrangements are being handled by the Becker Funeral Homes.

