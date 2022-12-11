YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond J. Babik, age 92, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Hospice of the Western Reserve in Medina, Ohio.

Ray was born on September 27, 1930 in Youngstown, Ohio and was the only child of John and Mary (Kaschak) Babik.

He was a master plumber and operated his own business, Ray Babik Plumbing, for many years in the Youngstown area.

Ray enjoyed reminiscing about his experiences growing up in Youngstown, the times he spent with his mother’s family at their farm near Erie, Pennsylvania and his career in the plumbing business. In his later years, he enjoyed repairing and fixing just about any household item. A good day for him was spent working in his garage with his tools making unique improvements to everyday items. He took pride in organizing things and placed labels on most everything in his home, office and garage.

He will be lovingly remembered by his children, Barbara Babik, Janet (Matt) Finneran, John (Leslie) Babik, Joe Babik; his daughter-in-law, Debbie Babik; son-in-law, Richard Craig and his wife, Jennie Babik. He leaves behind grandchildren, Raymond, Bill, Danny, Michelle, Brian, Lori, Richard, Christine, Amy, Holly, Molly, Matthew, Dennis, Neil, Carissa and Ashley; along with numerous great-grandchildren.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents; son, Raymond Babik II; daughters, Donna Vansil and Sharon Craig and granddaughter, Terri Craig.

At Ray’s request, no public service will be held.

The family extends a special thank you to Dr. John Gianetti and his staff, Comfort Keepers home care staff, nurse Marcy, caregiver Sheila and the doctors, nurses and staff at the Hospice Center.

Arrangements handled by Becker Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 12 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.