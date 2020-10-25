Raymond H. Dickson, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond H. Dickson, 59, died Friday, October 23, 2020 at Continuing Healthcare Solutions in Boardman of renal failure.

Raymond, affectionately known as “Ray,” was born May 31, 1961 in Youngstown, a son of the late Robert and Despena (Sambles) Dickson.

Raised in Youngstown, Ray attended Woodrow Wilson High School. After graduation, he had plans to join the military, but during his senior year, Ray was involved in a motor vehicle accident which left him with debilitating frontal lobe brain damage.

He was gentle by nature and will be remembered for his favorite saying, “It is what it is!”

Ray is survived by his siblings, Robert (Mary Jo) Dickson of Youngstown, Rosemary (Bill) Balash of Youngstown, MaryAnn (Christopher) Colucci of Boardman and David (Diane) Dickson of Austintown and a host of nieces and nephews.

There will be no calling hours or services.

There will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements are being handled by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 26 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

