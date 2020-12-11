Raymond F. Strahley, Jr., Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, December 7, Raymond F Strahley, Jr. passed away at his home surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 52 years old.

Ray was born January 22, 1968 in Youngstown, a son of Raymond and Darlyne (Moorehead) Strahley, Sr.

He was a 1986 graduate of Boardman High School and a proud punter for the Spartans’ football team. His work on the field earned him a football scholarship to Kent State University. Ray was an avid sports fan and participant alike. He went on to graduate from the University of Toledo, with a Bachelors Degree of Science in Pharmacology and he spent his adult life as a pharmacist helping others.

Ray loved helping and coaching his sons with sports, he was a huge Bigfoot enthusiast and loved spending time surrounded by friends and family. He loved to make everyone around him laugh and smile. He had an infectious personality that made you feel special when you were around him.

He was survived by his wife of 21 years, Carrie; his three sons, Austin, Ian and Kaden Strahley; his mother, Darlyne Strahley of Boardman; his sister, Kristen (Duane) Lombard; a niece, Hunter; a nephew, Chase Lombard and more friends than can be listed.

