Raymond E. Pirrung, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond Pirrung, affectionately known to many as “The Chief” passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, peacefully at his home, with his loving family by his side, after a short battle with cancer.

Born October 3, 1937 in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Ernst and Mary (Jacisin) Pirrung, Ray was a life-long resident of Struthers.

Ray graduated in 1955 from Struthers High School, where he enjoyed playing baseball.

In 1960, Ray, a proud U.S. Army veteran, served for two years in Korea and after being honorably discharged was transferred to the Army Reserves.

Ray retired from The Youngstown Sheet and Tube Company, where he worked in the seamless department as a recorder. After his retirement, he went on to work at the Paisley House.

A member of the Struthers Gridiron Club, Ray enjoyed weekly meetings with his friends during football season.

Ray was known for his sense of humor and wit and was the life of any party. He was an avid fan of all Cleveland Sports teams and attended “The Drive” and jokingly on the ride home he stated, “We will never be this close again.” Ray followed NHRA drag racing and attended races in Columbus and Norwalk. He enjoyed reading the Sporting News, the Vindicator and the Plain Dealer. Other favorite pastimes included going to Ponderosa Park with his family, listening to country artists, especially Connie Smith, working crossword puzzles, watching Turner Classic movies and following the stock market. Ray also cherished his time shoreline fishing, horse racing and playing the slots with his best friend, Richard Sambles.

Ray especially loved spending time with his family. He and Ann were inseparable and together visited multiple casinos, went on bus trips and every year delivered homemade Christmas cookie trays to friends and family. Ray attended all of his granddaughter’s sporting and school events from preschool through college. His greatest joy was watching his great-grandsons,”his best buddies,” Luca Dale and Gino Ray every week. Together they did puzzles, wrestled, enjoyed ice cream Sundays and he chased them around with “the claw.”

A devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Ray lived his life with the highest morals and values and will be remembered for loving his family unconditionally and with his whole heart.

Ray is survived by his wife of 58 years and the love of his life, the former Ann Ligenza, whom he married May 20, 1961; a daughter, Lynette (Mickey) Wolfe of Struthers; granddaughter, Ashley (Colby) DeCapua of Willoughby Hills; great-grandsons, Luca Dale and Gino Ray DeCapua; sister, Emma Lee (Fred) Hamrock of Highland, Indiana; sister-in-law, Helen Coss of New Middletown; brother-in-law, John (Janice) Ligenza of Youngstown and nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father and mother, Ray was preceded in death by one sister, Marcia Markovich and brother-in-law, Dave Coss.

Private services will be held at Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, Struthers.

Ray will be laid to rest at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, Ohio.

A celebration of Ray’s life will be held at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Raymond E. Pirrung, please visit our tribute store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 26, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.