Raymond E. Coppersmith, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond E. Coppersmith, 93, passed away Friday evening, March 12, 2021 at Shepherd of the Valley, Liberty, surrounded by his family.

Raymond, known by his family and friends as “Ray,” was born December 14, 1927 in Youngstown, the son of the late Raymond and Marie (Vogelsangz) Coppersmith, Sr.

Ray served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II.

After the war, he returned to Youngstown and worked as an electrician inspector for the City of Youngstown for 43 years, retiring December 13, 1989.

Ray was a member of Good Hope Lutheran Church in Boardman. He was a Mason with the Western Star Lodge #21 F.& A.M., the Saxon Club, Branch #30, and a 70 year proud member of Local #64 and it’s IBEW Retirees Club.

Ray is survived by two sons, Robert R. Coppersmith (Lisa) of Seffner, Florida and Edgar J.Coppersmith (Essie) of Miami, Florida; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Ray had many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews that loved “Uncle Ray”.

He was always there with a smile, a handshake and a story. Will be sadly missed.

Besides his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, the former Gloria Milliman, whom he married on February 8, 1969 and died March 12, 2019 and two sisters, Grace Coppersmith and Marjorie Ruth Fries.

Due to COVID-19 and Ray’s request, there are no calling hours or services at this time.

Arrangements are being handled by Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman.

