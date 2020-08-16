Raymond D. Hoon, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond D. Hoon, 68, passed away suddenly Thursday morning, August 13, 2020 at his home.

Raymond, known by his family and friends as “Ray,” was born January 6, 1952 in Youngstown, the son of the late Harry and Gladys (McConnell) Hoon.

He graduated from South High School in 1971 and was a lifelong area resident.

Ray worked as a mechanic for General Fireproofing (GF) in Youngstown for 18 years, Ohio Edison for 3 years and later, for American Standard in Salem for 10 years, retiring in 2007.

Ray was a member of New Life Church in Poland, a member of the United Steel Workers Union Local #1538 in Salem, a member of the Clairton Hi-Jackers Dune Buggy Club and a member of the Sons of the American Revolution.

He enjoyed building and flying control line model airplanes, fishing, dune buggy racing and restoring his Volkswagen Bug Rat Rod.

He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who looked forward to cooking dinner every Sunday for his family. Ray would always say, he was “a jack of all trades, master of none.”

Ray is survived by his wife of 47 years, the former Georgia A. Reese, whom he married on November 25, 1972; two daughters, Jennine M. (Brandon) Gleghorn of Petersburg and Joann M. (Paul) Pirko of Poland; a son, Raymond D. Hoon, Jr. of New Springfield; five grandchildren, Brianna, Mackenzie and Cade Gleghorn and Maximus and Rockston Pirko and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Ray was preceded in death by three brothers, Richard, Robert and Russell Hoon.

There will be a memorial service celebrating Ray’s life on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at New Life Church, 2250 E Western Reserve Road, Poland with Pastor Dave Allman officiating.

Following the service, everyone is invited to join the family for refreshments and a time to share.

Interment will take place at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in New Middletown.

Arrangements are being handled by Becker Funeral Homes. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

