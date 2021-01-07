Ray R. Manhollan, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ray R. Manhollan, 95 of Rockledge, Florida, formerly of Youngstown, passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020 at his home with his children by his side.

He was born April 2, 1925 in Poland, Ohio, son of John and Mary (Pitzer) Manhollan and had lived in the area most of his life.

Ray was a Navy veteran of World War II and had worked as a welder for the William B. Pollock Company.

He was a longtime member of Gibson Heights 2nd United Presbyterian Church in Youngstown.

He was an avid bowler and golfer having scored three holes-in-one on three separate courses.

His wife, the former Helen Hladun, whom he married February 7, 1948 passed away January 31, 2005.

Ray is survived by his son, Ray Manhollan, Jr., with whom he made his home; his daughter, Diana Lynn Manhollan of Rockledge, Florida and two sisters, Nella Auman of Struthers and Mary Lou Stricklin of Poland.

Besides his wife and his parents, Ray was preceded in death by six brothers, John, Albert, Ralph, Cecil, Charles and Donald Manhollan and two sisters, Ruth Linsenbigler and Helen Treharne.

Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 11, 2021 at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers with Pastor Richard Lintz officiating. Interment will follow in the Poland Riverside Cemetery.

Friends may call from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Sunday, January 10 at the funeral home.

